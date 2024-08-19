Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Increased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,584,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after acquiring an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $109.79. 1,301,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,500. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

