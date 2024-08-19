Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,927.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $373,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,927.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

