CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,683,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,475,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,975,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 554,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 304,305 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 781,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,138. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

