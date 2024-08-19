Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 52.0% annually over the last three years.

CCIF stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

