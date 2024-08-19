Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

CPRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.99. 1,136,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,255 shares of company stock worth $2,441,748 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

