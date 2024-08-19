Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $182,619,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 195,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

