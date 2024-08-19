Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Holdings Increased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 278.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.57.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.88. 788,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

