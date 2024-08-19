Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in July

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 17,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 5,007,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVE. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 194,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

