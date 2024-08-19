Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,000 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.55. 1,804,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

