Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2024

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,426,000 after purchasing an additional 206,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 507,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -378.24 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

