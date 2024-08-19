Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $31,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,383,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares during the period.

COWZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,184 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

