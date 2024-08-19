Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 187.5% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,236,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $767.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $729.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $474.74 and a 52-week high of $773.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.