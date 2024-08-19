Central Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $16.32. 10,857,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,574,776. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

