Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,187 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 691,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

