Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $254,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,719. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

