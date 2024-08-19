Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $347,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.40. 34,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,517. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.