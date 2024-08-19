CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

