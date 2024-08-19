Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,424,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

