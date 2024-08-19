Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chapin Davis Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

