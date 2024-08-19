Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research raised their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The firm has a market cap of $689.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

