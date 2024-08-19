Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.69. 1,451,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. The company has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

