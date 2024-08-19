Charles Ray Iv Wesley Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $220.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $90.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $71,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

