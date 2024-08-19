Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $187.23

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.23 and last traded at $186.63, with a volume of 45237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,160,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

