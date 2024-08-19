China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 2.2 %

CYD stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited ( NYSE:CYD Free Report ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International accounts for 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Articles

