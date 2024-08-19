Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Up 11.1% in July

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,150,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 31,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $52.21. 6,606,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,158,881. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.