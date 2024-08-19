Chromia (CHR) Market Capitalization Hits $143.56 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Chromia has a market cap of $143.56 million and $10.35 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 832,411,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 832,409,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

