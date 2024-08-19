CIBC Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.24.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

