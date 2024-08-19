Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

TSE:CGX opened at C$10.54 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

