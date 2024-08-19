CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION remained flat at $12.24 on Monday. 83,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,648. The stock has a market cap of $655.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

