CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 431,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CINT traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 191,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.83 million, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.14.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CINT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

