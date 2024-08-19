CJS Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at CJS Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Lazydays Trading Down 4.6 %

Lazydays stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.08. 20,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. Lazydays had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazydays stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Lazydays at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

