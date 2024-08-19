Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMTG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,435,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,934.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,575.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,730,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMTG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 139,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.