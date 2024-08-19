Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,923.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,929,374.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 103,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CLFD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,614. The company has a market capitalization of $545.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

