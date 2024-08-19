Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $4.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

