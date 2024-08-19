CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $65.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

