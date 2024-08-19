CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.33

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 1219439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

