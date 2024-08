Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:COEP opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Coeptis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

