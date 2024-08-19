Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.59

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $139.69, with a volume of 71463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.