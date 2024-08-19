Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

CBU stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.64. 165,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

