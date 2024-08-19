Comparing Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) and Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) and Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scholastic and Schibsted ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholastic $1.59 billion 0.55 $12.10 million $1.45 21.32 Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A $12.97 2.51

Scholastic has higher revenue and earnings than Schibsted ASA. Schibsted ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Scholastic pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Schibsted ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Scholastic pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schibsted ASA pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Schibsted ASA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

82.6% of Scholastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Schibsted ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Scholastic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scholastic and Schibsted ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholastic 0.76% 3.34% 1.98% Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Scholastic and Schibsted ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholastic 0 0 0 0 N/A Schibsted ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Scholastic beats Schibsted ASA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States. Its original publications include The Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, The Bad Guys, The Baby-Sitters Club, The Magic School Bus, Captain Underpants, Dog Man, Wings of Fire, Cat Kid Comic Club, and Clifford The Big Red Dog, as well as I Survived, Goosebumps; licensed properties comprising the Peppa Pig and Pokemon; and publishes and creates Klutz and Make Believe Ideas titles, such as Mini Shake Shop, Pokemon Stained Glass, LEGO Miniature Photography, and the Never Touch series. The Education Solutions segment publishes and distributes classroom magazines under the Scholastic News, Scholastic Scope, Storyworks, Let’s Find Out, and Junior Scholastic names; supplemental and classroom materials and programs, and related support services; and print and on-line reference, and non-fiction products, as well as consulting services. The International segment publishes and distributes English, Hindi, and French language children’s books; and operates school-based marketing channels, as well as supply original and licensed children’s books, and supplemental educational materials including professional books for teachers. It distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

