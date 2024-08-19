Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of CRK opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma purchased 573,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $6,101,539.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,450,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,718,065.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,032,087 shares of company stock worth $38,124,794. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 775.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 775,371 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,270,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 362,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

