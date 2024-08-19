Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 36,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 229,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Copper Fox Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.16 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Free Report)

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.