Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 287.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,802,000 after buying an additional 620,341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $374,688,000 after acquiring an additional 552,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $872.35. 1,306,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,235. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $848.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.16.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

