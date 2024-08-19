Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,396,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. 5,092,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

