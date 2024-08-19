Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Down 1.6%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 3,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescita Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescita Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.