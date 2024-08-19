Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $336,908.98 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 57,493 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $336,908.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,539,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,881,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Arora Ashish sold 38,495 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $228,660.30.

On Monday, August 12th, Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79.

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

