Critical Contrast: Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) vs. Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss and Kontoor Brands are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hugo Boss and Kontoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugo Boss $4.54 billion 0.68 $279.64 million $0.82 10.69 Kontoor Brands $2.56 billion 1.57 $230.99 million $3.95 18.23

Hugo Boss has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands. Hugo Boss is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kontoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugo Boss 5.27% 17.05% 6.52% Kontoor Brands 9.35% 72.43% 16.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hugo Boss and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Kontoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hugo Boss has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss and Kontoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugo Boss 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kontoor Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Kontoor Brands has a consensus price target of $78.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Hugo Boss.

Dividends

Hugo Boss pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hugo Boss pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kontoor Brands pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Hugo Boss on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

