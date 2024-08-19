Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0872 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $6.35 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

