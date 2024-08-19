CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

CSX Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,892,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,397. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

