CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
